Photo: Britt Baker spotted with WWE legend

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has been on the shelf for months, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been busy. The 32-year-old was spotted at a convention today with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Dr. Britt Baker was the first woman ever signed by All Elite Wrestling. She became the face of the women's division and has demonstrated that she's not afraid to get bloody, much like Foley. The Hardcore Legend has even praised and collaborated with Baker in the past.

Although the good doctor has been rehabbing an injury since September of last year, she made an appearance at today's Pensacon in Pensacola, FL. Several other wrestling stars also attended the convention, including AEW's Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Britt Baker snapped a photo with Foley today and took a cheeky shot at the retired star, referring to herself as a hardcore legend in the process:

"4 hardcore legends… and Mick Foley," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Britt Baker spotted at Super Bowl, expected to return to action soon

Dr. Britt Baker hasn't wrestled since September of last year when she lost a TBS Title match against then-champion Kris Statlander on Collision. According to Tony Khan, she's been out with an injury.

In her absence, AEW's women's division has gained a lot of steam, with several free agents signing and a spotlight being cast on homegrown stars like Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that Baker was seen at this year's Super Bowl and looked to be in tremendous shape. She's reportedly been training hard and should be ready to make her comeback soon:

"Baker was at the Super Bowl game, and she looked in great shape, and we’re told she’s been training very hard for her return. She wasn’t believed to have been cleared yet, but the indications were that it shouldn’t be that long."

The Doctor will make her return to a completely revamped women's division, which is currently headlined by 'Timeless' Toni Storm. And with Mercedes Mone reportedly set to make her debut next month, there are plenty of potential dream matches in store for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

Are you ready for Britt Baker to return to the ring? Who would you like to see her wrestle in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!