[Photo] Charlotte Flair posts a never-seen-before throwback picture amidst rumors of WWE return

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair recently shared a throwback picture with an AEW star.

The Queen married AEW star Andrade El Idolo earlier this year. Despite being in rival companies, they post pictures together on social media quite frequently. The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with her husband.

"I read the rules before I break them #Tbt," Charlotte Flair tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

The six-time WWE Raw Women's Champion has been absent from in-ring action since May 2022. Her last match came at WrestleMania Backlash where she was challenged by Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The former UFC star emerged victorious with her opponent breaking her arm during the match. This caused her to take time off. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey lost the title to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank 2022 before winning it back at Extreme Rules.

Andrade El Idolo was last seen in AEW in the Casino Ladder match at All Out 2022. MJF defeated Andrade El Idolo, Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Rush and Wheeler Yuta. The Mexican star got injured and is likely to be on the shelf for 8 months.

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose praised Charlotte Flair

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has been one of the most dominant NXT Women's Champions in history. She recently crossed 400 days as champion and shows no signs of dropping the belt.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, the former Tough Enough competitor praised the Nature Boy's daughter:

"I would also maybe say Charlotte Flair. I think is obviously, you know, she's the most athletic and like her presence alone in the ring, like I mean, I don't really think there's anyone like her as far as, like yeah, I mean those are like probably my top two," said Rose. [36:46 - 37:07]

WrestleMania season is fast approaching and Triple H would want all his top stars to be involved. The one-time Divas Champion is one of the most recognizable names in wrestling and the Game will be eager for her to make her return to WWE.

