Photo: Chris Jericho shares rare image of appearance at popular event

Chris Jericho made his surprise debut at Sunday night's PWG Battle of Los Angeles. Following the event, Jericho took to social media to share a photo of his appearance and express his thoughts.

The Jericho Appreciation Society faction accompanied The Ocho. Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker joined him as the five wrestlers engaged in a 10-man tag team match. Jake Hager, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay, the additional members, also accompanied the faction. They defeated the opposing team, which included Player Uno (Evil Uno), Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB Kento, and Michael Oku.

The match was set up when Garcia, the current PWG World Champion, altered a previously planned tag team match in which he was initially set to team up with Blackwood and Gresham. Garcia stated that he only teams up with sports entertainers, leading to the involvement of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The former AEW World Champion shared a photo of his shocking PWG appearance on Instagram.

"Surprise!! #BOLA2023 #JAS," Jericho wrote

After the match, Chris Jericho delivered a post-match speech in which he compared PWG to ECW in the modern day. He likely expressed his admiration for the organization and its wrestling style by stating so.

WWE veteran claims Chris Jericho halted an AEW star's momentum abruptly

Chris Jericho wrestled Ricky Starks on Dynamite last week, but the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked the latter after the match.

In the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran said the attack ruined the momentum Starks gained from winning the match.

"Because it did not end there, and that point there, with the 1-2-3 Stark's hand up is where Jericho's gonna end the story a lot, 'Oh I out him over.' It didn't end there within 10 seconds, Starks did not even have time to celebrate this. I don't think he even got to his feet. It barely had time to sink in. Here comes the rest of the Jericho appreciators." (5:13 - 5:45)

Cornette thinks Jericho's speed has declined since his time in WWE, but his experience is still evident in his matches. Despite his age, The Ocho has remained successful and relevant in the wrestling industry today.

