Photo: Chris Jericho spotted with former WWE Superstars backstage in AEW

AEW star Chris Jericho was recently spotted backstage with former WWE Superstars, The Bollywood Boyz.

Gurvinder and Harvinder Sihra (The Bollywood Boyz), who were known as The Singh Brothers during their tenure in WWE, previously appeared in AEW back in January when they wrestled against The Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven on Dark: Elevation.

However, they made their return on the latest episode of Rampage, and it was a moment that many fans had been eagerly waiting for.

The Bollywood Boyz were spotted backstage with former AEW Champion Chris Jericho. The wrestlers shared a photo on Twitter, expressing their appreciation for Jericho's guidance and advice over the years.

"Western Canadians 🇨🇦 Known this man for 16 years. We’ve always appreciated his advice & guidance over the years. Condello Boys," Bollywood Boyz tweeted.

Bollywood Boyz



Known this man for 16 years.



We've always appreciated his advice & guidance over the years.



Condello Boys.

The Ocho, a seasoned veteran in the pro wrestling industry, has been known to offer guidance and advice to younger talents. It seems that The Bollywood Boyz are among the many wrestlers who have benefited from Jericho's mentorship.

It will be intriguing to see Tony Khan's plans for The Bollywood Boyz and what he has in store for them.

Chris Jericho says he would have retired earlier if he had stayed with WWE

Chris Jericho recently revealed that he would have retired from pro wrestling had he stayed with the Stamford-based promotion. Since joining AEW, Jericho has become one of the company's biggest stars, and his matches have generated a lot of buzz in the wrestling world.

During an interview with ET Canada, The Wizard admitted that if he had stayed with WWE, he might not be wrestling today. His decision to join AEW has clearly paid off in a big way.

“It was a little bit of a risk to come here. I could have stayed in WWE and been comfortable for the rest of my career. And if I had done that, I don’t know if I’d still be wrestling today because I was very just mentally like, ‘Eh, whatever,’" The Ocho said.

Jericho's decision to leave WWE and join AEW has proven to be a pivotal moment in his wrestling career. Not only did it allow him to continue wrestling, but it also reignited his passion for the sport and enabled him to take his skills to the next level.

Are you excited to see the Bollywood Boyz in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments.

