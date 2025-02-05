[Photo] Former AEW champion looks almost unrecognizable amid current absence 

The AEW women's division is one of the best in the industry today. Besides having homegrown talents, such as Britt Baker, Mariah May, and Willow Nightingale, the roster also consists of veterans like Mercedes Mone and Saraya.

One of All Elite Wrestling's most ruthless competitors is Nyla Rose. The Native Beast is a former AEW Women's World Champion and a force to be reckoned with inside the ring. In the Jacksonville-based company, she has locked horns with many prominent names, such as Harley Cameron, Hikaru Shida, Riho, Thunder Rosa, and more.

Rose is currently on hiatus, and it is unknown when she will return to All Elite Wrestling TV. Interestingly, she was recently sporting a new look. In her new pictures on Instagram, the 42-year-old looked almost unrecognizable due to a wig.

You can view her post below.

AEW star Nyla Rose on if she has been miscast in her role in the company

Nyla Rose's career in All Elite Wrestling has arguably gone through some ups and downs. When the company started, she was portrayed as a dominant heel on TV. However, in recent years, she has barely been booked in notable storylines and matches. She may now be eyeing an opportunity to bounce back.

Last year, on AEW Close Up, hosted by Renee Paquette, The Native Beast discussed whether she had been miscast in her role in the company. Interestingly, she was filled with optimism and understood how the business worked.

"I don't think I have been miscast, per se. When AEW first started, you know, we needed someone like me, the big meanie. But characters evolve over time, and I think we are at that point now. If anything, I would say missed opportunities (...) and I'm sure a lot of fans agree," Rose said. [H/T: Wresting Inc.]

Nyla Rose's last match on Dynamite was a dark bout against Jordan Blade on December 18, 2024. She recently wrestled on Jericho Cruise.

