Renee Paquette sends a message to Saraya amid her AEW absence

Saraya has been absent from AEW television for the past few months. However, she has stayed active on social media. The former WWE star recently shared a post on Instagram which was met with some great comments from fans and stars including Renee Paquette.

The former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya has not been featured in any of All Elite Wrestling's storylines in the past few months. It was reported that she's focused on non-wrestling projects. However, fans seem to believe that Saraya's absence is related to another major report that recently came out about her. It was revealed that Saraya had broken up with her long-term boyfriend Ronnie Radke.

On Instagram, The Anti-Diva posted her breathtaking photos with a good morning caption for the fans:

"Good morning"

In the comments, AEW commentator Renee Paquette shared some positive words for her co-worker:

Saraya recently revealed the reason for her AEW absence

Saraya signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and made her in-ring return to professional wrestling after being forced to retire due to injury. The star has proven to be a hardworking talent since her days in WWE. She won the All Elite Women's World Championship at the All In 2023 PPV.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Saraya posted a photo wearing Stone Cold Steve Austin's Hoodie. In the comments, She responded to a fan claiming that she was not on All Elite Wrestling television due to not wearing AEW merch. Saraya corrected the fan and noted how she had never taken time off in her entire career. The star added that she is thankful that Tony Khan granted it to him:

"You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want."

The fans will have to wait and see when Saraya decides to return to All Elite Wrestling television.

