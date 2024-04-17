[Photo] Former AEW personality shares a picture with Jack Perry after recent release

A former AEW personality has posted a photograph with controversial star Jack Perry after his recent release from the promotion. The individual in question is Jose the Assistant.

The 38-year-old figure made his initial appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021. He worked alongside several top names in the company, serving as a manager to current WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo and later as a member of La Faccion Ingobernable, which included Rush, Dralistico, and Preston Vance.

Jose was released by AEW along with several other talent earlier this month. The California native took to Twitter/X today to share a picture with Jack Perry. The latter remains absent from All Elite Wrestling television after being suspended for his backstage altercation with CM Punk during All In 2023.

The photograph shows Jose sporting a Scapegoat t-shirt beside the former Jungle Boy, with an hourglass emoji as its caption.

The Scapegoat, who is currently competing in NJPW, came up short against Shota Umino at Windy City Riot 2024. Perry generated significant crowd reactions from the Chicago audience on the heels of the footage of his brawl with Punk being shared on Dynamite last week.

Dutch Mantell blamed Jack Perry for AEW All In altercation

AEW released previously unaired video footage of the scuffle between Jack Perry and CM Punk on the April 10, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The segment sparked polarizing responses, with many experts claiming that the clip only succeeded at confirming the Second-City Saint's account of the incident on The MMA Hour.

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell recently argued that Punk was not at fault when discussing his fight with Perry. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former Zeb Colter laid the blame on the former FTW Champion and his provocative comment during his Zero Hour match with HOOK at All In 2023:

"Well, I think he was insubordinate, in my opinion, because if it started with the glass then it ends with the glass. Nobody told him [Jack Perry] to say, 'Glass, cry me a river!' Nobody told him to say that. He took it on his own, and he was given free airtime to say it, and yet said something like that, and I don't blame CM Punk for getting mad. Here's a guy that couldn't draw you a g****** stick figure, really, and he's [Perry] out there taking it upon himself and being smart," said Mantell. [0:55-1:36]

It remains to be seen when Jack Perry will make his return to AEW.

Thoughts on Jack Perry's NJPW run during his AEW suspension? Share your thoughts below!

