Photo: Former WWE Superstar recreates Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose

A former WWE Superstar recently recreated the iconic pose of one of the superstars of Indian Cinema, Shah Rukh Khan. The star is none other than one-half of The Bollywood Boyz Gurvinder "Gurv" Sihra.

During their time in World Wrestling Entertainment, they were prominently featured as the henchmen of the Modern Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal. The tag team was then released from the company back in 2021 due to budget cuts.

Since their release, the brothers have competed in other promotions such as DEFY, GCW, and so on. They have also been featured on All Elite Wrestling from time to time. They last competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion in March 2023.

The Canadian wrestlers recently shared a picture, with Gurv Sihra channeling the Bollywood star in him. He imitated one of the iconic poses of Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest stars in Indian Cinema.

"Hello from Trinidad with a @iamsrk pose 🇹🇹," The Bollywood Boyz tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels reacted to NXT Superstars being drafted to the main roster

Earlier tonight on SmackDown, the first night of the annual draft took place. As part of the event, multiple NXT stars were called up to the main roster. SmackDown picked the current Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre while RAW managed to grab Women's Champion Indi Hartwell.

Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the draft. He was happy to be a part of the event and appreciated the champions who were moving on to the main roster.

Throughout the night, several legends and WWE Hall of Famers showed up to represent both the Red and Blue brands. Some of the veterans who showed up were Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam, John Bradshaw Layfield, and Teddy Long.

