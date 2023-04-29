52-year-old legend returns to WWE SmackDown after nearly eight years during Draft 2023

WWE kicked off the 2023 Draft on SmackDown, with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa being the #1 picks. The show also featured the return of Rob Van Dam (RVD), who came to announce round 2 of Draft picks.

RVD is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time. The high-flyer joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2001 after ECW was shut down. His first stint with the company lasted nearly six years, after which he returned to the Independent Circuit. However, he again returned to WWE in 2013 for a short stint.

He has also made sporadic appearances since leaving the company for the second time in 2014, with the latest one coming at the Hall of Fame last year. The veteran returned to his old hunting ground on SmackDown to announce the round 2 picks for the 2023 Draft.

This was RVD's first appearance on the blue brand since his match against Seth Rollins in 2014, which was also his last televised match for the promotion so far.

The former WWE Champion recently teased returning for one final run. He also posted a picture on social media that showed him in incredible shape.

Poll : 0 votes