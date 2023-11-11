Photo: Goldberg, Mercedes Mone, and several other stars react to AEW veteran's shirtless picture

An AEW veteran's most recent shirtless picture received reactions from Goldberg, Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks), and other stars. The veteran in question is the former World Champion, Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling world and is regarded by many as one of the greatest of all time. The 53-year-old has wrestled around the globe and was the inaugural AEW World Champion and a multi-time WWE Champion.

Chris Jericho celebrated his 53rd birthday on November 9, 2023, and posted a shirtless picture on Instagram on the day. Here is the post:

The post received reactions from professional wrestlers around the world who responded to the Ocho and wished him the best. Stars like Goldberg and Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) liked the photo to show appreciation for the legend.

Reactions to Chris Jericho's shirtless Pic

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega are currently embroiled in a rivalry with the Don Callis Family in AEW which consists of Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Don Callis wants Chris Jericho to end his career after beatdown by AEW star

On the October 10 edition of Dynamite: Title Tuesday, Chris Jericho was squashed by the newest member of the Don Callis Family, Powerhouse Hobbs. The veteran's beatdown by the 32-year-old was unexpected and shocked both wrestling fans and Jericho himself.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Callis said he had dominated The Ocho and Kenny Omega for months.

"I think that’s correct. I think that’s a good basic statement. I think that the larger statement is, Chris Jericho has not only been dominated by Hobbs, but if you’ve watched for last few weeks, he’s been dominated by me, much in the same way that Kenny Omega has been dominated by me," Don Callis said. (H/t: Fightful)

Don Callis said he would keep putting Jericho down until he quits professional wrestling.

“I’m very excited because I have a saying. We take, in the family, all that can be taken, and then we take a little more. So Jericho’s down, but until I see Jericho out of wrestling, it’s not over. We’re gonna keep laying it on and laying it on thick and laying it on hard until Jericho quits the business. That’s it. So I’m very excited as we approach the holiday season to dole out more pain, more disappointment for wrestlers and fans of AEW. That’s my Christmas gift to the world," Callis added.(H/t: Fightful)

Chris Jericho is set to face Konosuke Takeshita at the DDT Ultimate Party 2023 event on November 12, 2023, at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Japan.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here