Photo: Goldberg reunites with his former WCW and WWE rivals amid AEW rumors 

Multi-time Champion Goldberg was spotted with several wrestling icons, many of whom he has faced in the ring in the past. In the post, he was holding a WCW World Heavyweight Championship belt, and behind him were five icons, who all held the belt at some point in their careers.

Amidst rumors of a run in AEW, the former Universal champion was spotted with former superstars who have been affiliated with WWE or AEW in recent years. As they have bumped into each other at some point in their careers, one could say this was a reunion of sorts. The superstar is currently not affiliated with any brand, as his previous contract with WWE expired this year, and he is now being linked to the Tony Khan-led brand.

Booker T wrote on his Instagram post the following caption, with the image showing the five wrestling icons including Paul Wight (fka Big Show), Kevin Nash and Diamond Dallas Page sharing a moment.

"wCW 4 LIFE."

Many have brought up history between these superstars, as they have indeed crossed paths directly at some point in their careers. Due to the rumors surrounding the former WWE superstar's career, there is still a possibility for their paths to cross.

According to a WWE legend, a rumored match involving Goldberg would not work out

In his podcast, Booker T expressed how he feels that the rumored match between the icon and Wardlow would be a disaster. He further added that they should look for more options for the multi-time champion.

"No, not for me. It's great on paper. It's something I could see headlining the marquee — I could see that. But I'm talking about what could happen in an actual match between Wardlow and Goldberg. That could be a disaster, a total and complete disaster. I would not recommend this match." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

It seems like Booker T feels strongly about a potential matchup between Wardlow and Goldberg. Others have been speculating or imagining as to who the former Universal Champion should come for next.

