Photo: Karrion Kross and Scarlett spotted with major AEW legend after leaving WWE

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 01, 2025 02:08 GMT
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com)]

Weeks after their WWE departure, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have been spotted with an AEW legend at a recent convention. The veteran in question is none other than Sting, who also had a brief run in the sports entertainment juggernaut years ago.

After initially being released by WWE in 2021 following a year-long stint, Karrion Kross and Scarlett were brought back to the company in 2022. The Harbinger of Doomsday and his companion were involved in feuds with the likes of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and The New Day. They were briefly members of a faction dubbed The Final Testament alongside AOP and Paul Ellering, and even battled The Wyatt Sicks in faction warfare for some time. After the stable disbanded, Kross moved on to programs with AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, whom he wrestled in his last match for the promotion at SummerSlam 2025.

Earlier this month, the former NXT Champion revealed that he and Scarlett were parting ways with WWE after their contracts with the company expired. The duo were recently featured at AnimeVerse Tennessee, where they linked up with AEW legend and former champion Sting. The Icon took to his Instagram profile to share a clip of their meeting.

"[fist-bump emoji][scorpion emoji][hour-glass emoji]," Sting captioned the post.

Check out Sting's IG post BELOW:

The Stinger has been retired since Revolution 2024, where he defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships in his final wrestling match along with his partner Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

Karrion Kross once rejected an AEW role

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A podcast, a fan asked reporter Sean Ross Sapp if there had been any talks between Karrion Kross and WWE or other promotions interested in bringing him in. Sapp responded by claiming that The Devil of Monterrey has not spoken with his former workplace, or with All Elite Wrestling.

He also disclosed that Kross had been considered as MJF's pick to face Wardlow during their 2022 feud, but that the star had rejected the offer as Tony Khan had not been interested in bringing Scarlett Bordeaux in with him. His spot ultimately went to Big Bill, who is currently signed with AEW.

It remains to be seen what lies next for Kross and Scarlett in the pro-wrestling industry.

Anurag Mukherjee

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
