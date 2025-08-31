Scarlett Bordeaux reveals bizarre final conversation with WWE; Karrion Kross describes rescinded offer 'weird'

Karrion Kross and Scarlett left WWE on August 10, 2025, after their contracts expired. The real-life couple has revealed more details about their exit, with Scarlett sharing her final conversation with the company and Kross describing a rescinded offer as "weird."

Ad

After months of speculation regarding their contract status, Kross and Bordeaux departed the biggest wrestling company in the world as free agents. There were speculations that it was all a work, but all signs point to it being legitimate since the couple has been advertised for several independent promotions.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel, Scarlett Bordeaux shared what WWE told her when they spoke with their representatives about possibly staying.

Ad

Trending

"The last thing I told them, I said, 'You guys have our numbers. I think everything's going to work out, but you know how to reach us.' And they're like, 'The line goes both ways.' I'm like, 'What do you mean? You said the offer was rescinded,'" Scarlett said.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Karrion Kross added that the entire situation was weird, and he was baffled by WWE rescinding their offer. Here's what Kross said:

Ad

"We went to them, like, telling them that we wanted to remain with the company and they put somebody between us and rescinded the offer. So, the whole thing's been very, man, it's very weird. I don't know. I don't know how else to say it."

Ad

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux made their first appearance since leaving WWE on August 23rd at GCW Homecoming. They helped Shotzi Blackheart beat Matt Cardona to become the new Garage Beer Champion.

Drew McIntyre comments on Karrion Kross' WWE exit

Speaking to Adam Glyn on Adam's Apple, Drew McIntyre was asked about his thoughts on Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's WWE departures. McIntyre isn't worried about the real-life couple because he knows they are talented and were going to be alright outside of WWE.

Ad

"Kross, yeah, I mean, I know Kross well. He is very talented, so is Scarlett. No matter what they do, they are going to land on their feet. I don't have to give them advice. They know exactly what they are doing," McIntyre said.

When Kross returned to WWE in 2022, he attacked McIntyre, and they faced each other in a Strap Match and a Steel Cage Match. They never got a grudge match after Kross was drafted to a different brand.

Ad

Please credit Denise Salcedo and Adam's Apple and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More