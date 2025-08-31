"Lose your job and upset people" - Karrion Kross reveals the one thing he would've never done regarding his WWE exit

It has been three weeks since Karrion Kross' contract with WWE expired. Some fans are still hoping it's a work, but Kross has been booked for future appearances on the independent scene. He also revealed something about his exit from the biggest wrestling company in the world.

The Herald of Doomsday began making noise during the feud between AJ Styles and Logan Paul. The fans started cheering for him, and the pop from the WWE Universe for his appearances became louder. He was even featured in a feud with Sami Zayn, but he eventually lost his final match with WWE at SummerSlam against Sami.

Karrion Kross, along with his wife Scarlett, left the company after their contracts expired on August 10. There were rumors that everything was a work, but it wasn't the case. Kross claimed, during a conversation with Denice Salcedo on her YouTube channel, that he would never work the fans by possibly losing his job and making people mad.

"A lot of them (fans) are really angry because they were hoping it was a work. They were hoping it was going to be a payoff. And I would never work somebody like that. To me, its not in good taste. (...) Running an angle where you lose your job and upset people would not be something I would do," Kross said.

While Karrion Kross hasn't wrestled since leaving WWE, he has appeared in Game Changer Wrestling and has been advertised for other promotions in the next month or so.

Karrion Kross reverts to his former in-ring name

Since WWE owns the Karrion Kross name, the former NXT champion can't use it on the independent circuit. He reverted to his roots and changed it to Killer Kross, which he was famously known as, before signing with the Stamford-based company in 2020.

In his first appearance after his WWE exit, Kross and his wife Scarlett blindsided Matt Cardona during his match against Shotzi Blackheart at GCW Homecoming. Scarlett gave Cardona a low blow before Kross put him through a door.

It allowed Shotzi to hit the Diving Senton to get the victory and become the new Garage Beer World Champion.

