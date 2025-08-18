Karrion Kross reacts to "We Want Kross" chants on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross shared his reaction to the &quot;We want Kross!&quot; chants that were heard during this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. The Herald of Doomsday's contract with the promotion expired earlier this month following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025.Kross shared a clip from his The Killer Part 2 documentary on Instagram today and reacted to fans chanting for him on SmackDown. The former NXT Champion noted that fans will get angry if they believe their voices aren't heard and also suggested that the company doesn't want to make its audience feel like they are no longer part of the show.&quot;You don’t want to make your audience feel like they’re not a part of this. You can’t tell them that they’re a part of this, and that they’re the universe, and they’re so heavily involved in every aspect of it, and then, like on a whim, tell them that certain subsections of them don’t matter. We can’t do that. That pisses people off. It turns people away,&quot; said Kross. [H/T: WrestleTalk]You can check out Kross' message in the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSami Zayn switched from WWE RAW to SmackDown following his victory over Kross at SummerSlam. The &quot;We want Kross!&quot; chants occurred during Zayn's promo with Solo Sikoa this past Friday night on the blue brand.Former WWE writer claims Triple H didn't want Karrion KrossWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H did not want Karrion Kross on WWE's roster.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo suggested that The Game didn't want Karrion Kross on the roster and that was why he waited until the last minute to offer him a contract. Karrion Kross revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this month that the company made him an offer but then rescinded it once he asked how they arrived at the number.&quot;So what does Hunter do? At the 12th hour, he makes an offer. So the beloved internet wrestling community knows I made him an offer. We made him an offer. We wanted him here. But the second Kross asks a legitimate question, how do you get to this? That's it. Offer off the table. I mean, bro, that's exactly what took place here,&quot; said Russo.One Fall Wrestling @WrestlingFall1LINKSome higher-ups in WWE thought that Karrion Kross' post-WrestleMania 41 promo was real, and they were upset. He was under the impression that his promo had been okay’d with everyone and they all knew it was a work. One day, he waited for Triple H outside of a production meetingOnly time will tell what the future holds for Karrion Kross in the world of professional wrestling following his WWE departure.