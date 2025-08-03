Leave WWE for AEW due to frustration, break up with Scarlett Bordeaux? - 4 directions for Karrion Kross following SummerSlam loss

Karrion Kross lost the third and seemingly the final battle in his feud against Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam 2025. He bested The Honorary Uce on RAW after losing to him at Night of Champions in June. However, Kross failed to defeat Zayn in New Jersey despite delivering a solid performance.Kross' mission to turn Sami Zayn into a bad guy also went to waste, as the OG Bloodline member once again reigned supreme. With this feud possibly ending at one of the biggest events of WWE, it would be interesting to see what's next for The Doom Walker.In this listicle, we will list four directions for Karrion Kross after his loss at SummerSlam.#4. Kross could leave WWE for AEWKarrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, can leave WWE and move to AEW soon. The Doom Walker's loss at SummerSlam might be used to write him off TV. Kross and The Smokeshow's WWE contracts are seemingly set to expire this month. Fightful Select recently reported that Kross told fellow wrestlers on the roster that he and his wife haven't re-signed.The former NXT Champion even addressed his future in WWE during a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast. He didn't give a direct answer, and only said that when the time is right, fans would get to know about his future with the Stamford-based promotion.“I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now, but I am hoping that when the time is right, everyone will know what’s going on, including us,&quot; Kross said. [H/T: Yahoo Sports]The Doom Walker might be frustrated due to his booking in WWE and might feel AEW could offer him better opportunities. Whether Kross has re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment or not, we will get the answer soon on RAW.#3. He could turn babyfaceKarrion Kross can turn babyface after a prolonged heel run. A big reason why Triple H might push Kross to turn face is that he is immensely over with fans these days. After his fiery promo following WrestleMania 41, viewers have started to love him more. They chant for him during matches, even though he is a heel. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince Triple H has always said that he wants to give fans what they want, he might turn Kross into a babyface and see where it goes. If he gets over like Jey Uso, The Game can book him in a world championship match in the company.#2. He could leave RAW to join WWE SmackDownAnother direction for Kross could be leaving Monday Night RAW and moving to Friday Night SmackDown. He has been on the red brand since April 2024, and he has spent more than a year on the show as of this writing. He can move to SmackDown to begin a feud with another top babyface like Randy Orton or Jimmy Uso.#1. Kross might part ways with ScarlettKarrion Kross can also part ways with his wife, Scarlett, on TV after his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam. She seemingly betrayed her husband by offering a steel pipe to Zayn to attack Kross.The Honorary Uce was in no way falling for the bait of The Angel of Doom, and he rejected her offer outright. He won the match clean and didn't turn into a bad guy despite enormous temptations from Kross and his wife.While Scarlett attempted to help Kross, he might not like his wife offering a steel pipe to Zayn during the match. Following the show, The Doom Walker can become a babyface and part ways with The Smokeshow on TV in a shocking twist.