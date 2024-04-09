[Photo] Liv Morgan spotted with multiple WWE legends

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular stars and a fan favorite. She was recently seen with multiple WWE legends, and she looked like she was having a great time.

The WWE legends she was seen with are none other than Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer and current AEW star, Mark Henry. The image was posted by The Busted Open Radio Instagram page and was captioned:

“We’re not done yet, Philly! @yaonlylivvonce joins the Busted Open crew at WWE World 👏.”

One of the hosts, Bully Ray was present at WrestleMania 40 on Night Two as he was the guest referee for the match between The Pride and The Final Testament. He helped The Pride win the match and even had some Dudley Boyz shenanigans.

Valhalla compares Liv Morgan to Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan is a fan favorite and it seems like she has her way even with her colleagues. Valhalla, who is a close friend of Morgan, has revealed that her friend is on the same level as Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

She was speaking to Ella Jay of SEScoops when she gave her opinion on the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. She said:

" [Liv]'s squirrely, and she's determined. This girl has been on a tear, and she has like transcended The Riott Squad in a way like I don't think anyone knew she had it in her. It's nice as one of her best friends and someone who loves her so much to see her in the same conversation as Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. I love seeing her in that conversation. I love seeing her in those spots because she's good enough, she looks good enough, and she's violent enough. There's a reason that so many people love her, and there's a reason that she has the following she does. She's the real deal."

That is some high praise and Liv Morgan will be looking to make a big impact after she made her return on Monday Night RAW to attack Rhea Ripley.

