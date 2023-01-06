PHOTO: Major AEW star shares cryptic image amidst reports of Vince McMahon potentially returning to WWE

The rumor mill has been spinning, and the latest speculation is that Vince McMahon is en route to a return to WWE. Amid all this, top AEW star Matt Hardy shared a picture with the former WWE CEO.

Unless you live under a rock, you are well aware that Matt is one of the biggest names in WWE history. He and his brother Jeff were among the top tag teams. The Hardy Boys have held the tag team titles nine times in the promotion. Matt has also had a few reigns as a singles champion. To name a few, he has held the United States and ECW World Championships.

In 2020, Matt Hardy was released from WWE. A few months later, he signed with AEW. The Broken One is currently with The Firm, and Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page are doing everything they can to make his life difficult. Hardy is now wrestling on AEW Dark.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement last year following a hush-money allegation. Since then, WWE has gone under brand new management, with Triple H taking control of the creative. So far, the wrestling world has received the product well.

The internet is buzzing with multiple reports that Vince McMahon will return to WWE. In light of this, the AEW star shared a photo of him and his former boss on Twitter.

"Any hot news today, ladies & gents?" Matt Hardy captioned the image.

Has Vince McMahon taken WWE hostage?

While the former WWE CEO has retired from all his duties, he still holds a fair share of the company.

A recent report from the Wall Street Journal stated that Vince McMahon reportedly threatened the board that unless he was back as the Chairman, he would not sign or approve any deals regarding the company.

"...has communicated to the board that unless he has direct involvement as executive chairman from the outset of a strategic review, he won’t support or approve any media-rights deal or sale, the people said." [H/T Wall Street Journal]

As of now, there is no confirmation of McMahon's return to the promotion.

Would you like to see the 77-year-old personality return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes