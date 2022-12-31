Photo: Major AEW star spotted with Drew McIntyre and multiple WWE Superstars amid lengthy absence

A popular AEW star was spotted with two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and several other stars of the Stamford-based promotion. The star was none other than former TNT Champion Miro.

Miro has not been seen on AEW television since the All Out pay-per-view, where he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on the trio of The House of Black. Prior to the match, God's Favorite Champion had only competed on three different occasions in the entire year of 2022.

It was rumored that Miro was recovering from an injury and thus was not seen on the promotion. But those claims were quickly shut down by a recent report from Fightful. The report revealed that the real reason behind his absence was due to a lack of ideas from the creative team for the former WWE United States Champion.

Amidst his absence, he was recently spotted in a photo shared by The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre on his Instagram. The two-time WWE Champion, along with several other wrestlers such as Becky Lynch and Jinder Mahal, joined Sheamus and his wife for a special dinner party following his wedding. One of the people there was the Bulgarian Brute, Miro.

"Luck of the Irish…And Scottish…And Bulgarian…And Canadian… And Indian …And Filipino…And American…," Drew McIntyre said via Instagram.

You can check out the picture below:

Drew McIntyre made a surprise return to WWE SmackDown

A couple of weeks ago, The Scottish Warrior was scheduled to compete in a tag team title match alongside Sheamus against The Usos. Unfortunately, the plans were changed as it was revealed that McIntyre was not medically cleared to compete

Last night on the final SmackDown of 2022, The Celtic Warrior wrestled The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. After a hard-fought battle, Sikoa picked up the win. The Bloodline wanted to instill more pain on The Irish wrestler and the rest of the Brawling Brutes. As the beatdown took place, McIntyre made his surprise return and saved the Brutes by single-handedly taking out the three members of the Bloodline.

Following his return, it was announced that next week on SmackDown, McIntyre and Sheamus will team up to take on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

