[PHOTO] Matt Hardy seen with real-life Bloodline member

Former WWE and AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared a photograph with a pro wrestler with real-life ties to The Bloodline. The latter is none other than Zilla Fatu.

Matt Hardy is a veteran of the pro-wrestling industry, well-regarded for his unique contributions to the business in terms of character work and in-ring storytelling. The Broken One has also been outspoken about his eagerness to pass on his wisdom to and support up-and-coming talent. The latter description undoubtedly fits Zilla Fatu, the son of WWE legend Umaga who is currently plying his trade in the independent circuit.

The Main One began his journey in the squared circle last year in the Booker T-founded promotion Reality of Wrestling, where he recently won the ROW Title by defeating Edge Stone at ROW Summer of Champions X. He has also competed prolifically in GCW. Incidentally, Matt Hardy wrestled Nick Gage to a no-contest at GCW Now and Forever 2024 earlier this month, with Fatu beating Joshua Bishop in singles action on the same show.

Trending

Hardy recently took to X/Twitter to share a photograph of himself with Zilla Fatu. The 49-year-old veteran voiced high expectations of the budding wrestler, reminiscing on having met him many years ago, and heaped praise on Fatu for his work. Hardy also alluded to his love for Fatu's late father, Umaga, who was a member of the revered Anoa'i wrestling family, and whom he had shared the ring with several times in WWE.

"Was great seeing @Zillafatu this weekend. Zilla is killin’ it & showing the world what he’s got. Met him years ago as a kid & proud of what he’s doing now. Jeff & I loved his Dad & have lots of love for Zilla. This young man is gonna be a big deal in the wrestling game," wrote Hardy.

Check out Hardy's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy penned down a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt on the latter's death anniversary

On August 24 last year, Bray Wyatt tragically passed away due to a heart attack.

On the first anniversary of Wyatt's passing earlier this month, Matt Hardy - whom the charismatic superstar had worked with in 2018 in WWE - took to X/Twitter to voice his respect for the former Universal Champion, praising him as an individual, as a parent and as one of the most innovative minds in wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Matt Hardy was last seen in the ring on August 25 at GCW Homecoming Weekend 2024, where he teamed with another former AEW star Joey Janela to defeat Matt Cardona and Broski Jimmy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.