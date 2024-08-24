Matt Hardy pens down a heartfelt message for Bray Wyatt on his death anniversary

WWE lost one of its most beloved wrestlers, Bray Wyatt, on August 24, 2023. His friend and former tag team partner, Matt Hardy, shared a touching message on social media to remember The Eater of Worlds on his death anniversary.

Hardy and Wyatt formed a formidable and unlikely tag team in WWE, known as The Deleters of Worlds. In 2018, the duo captured the RAW Tag Team Championship, defeating The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) in a memorable match.

However, their reign was relatively short-lived, as Matt Hardy's pelvic injury forced him to take time off, leading to the end of their partnership. Despite their brief tenure, The Deleters of Worlds' time together was memorable for their unconventional chemistry and creative storylines.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the former WWE United States Champion expressed his grief on the first death anniversary of Bray Wyatt. Matt Hardy also praised the former Universal Champion for his great character, fatherhood, and creative contributions to the world of wrestling.

"It’s been a year exactly since we lost a great man, an incredible father, and one of the most creative minds ever in wrestling, Windham Rotunda. I miss you and love you, brother. Rest in Power, my compeer. ❤️," he wrote.

Top WWE star Braun Strowman honors Bray Wyatt

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) were members of The Wyatt Family faction alongside Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

On the first death anniversary of The Eaters of Worlds, Strowman paid his respect with a heartwarming message on Instagram.

"Not a day goes by [when] I don’t think about you!" he wrote.

Bo Dallas has again adopted the persona of Uncle Howdy to continue his late brother Bray's legacy on television. The 34-year-old star now leads the Wyatt Sicks, a group consisting of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and Dexter Lumis.

