[Photo] Matt Hardy shares a picture with his brother Jeff Hardy and 59-year-old WWE veteran

Matt Hardy recently shared a photo with his brother and a former WWE icon. This was amidst rumors of him making a return to the Stamford-based promotion. The 59-year-old former star is The Boogeyman.

The Boogeyman was known as one of the more sinister and disturbing figures during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Despite not having any runs as world champion, he became one of the most iconic personas in the company's history.

Matt Hardy posted a photo of him and Jeff with The Boogeyman on Instagram. This was seemingly taken at a recent convention, and the three may have been working panels and booths that day.

Matt Hardy addressed his AEW future

In a recent edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran talked about his status in AEW. His contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of this month.

He talked about his love for the company and how he appreciated there being an alternative company, as this was beneficial for the up-and-coming wrestlers.

“I do love AEW,” Hardy said. “There’s some things I would like to change about my personal career there in some of the things we’re doing, but I do say overall I love AEW because it is very important for the pro wrestling industry. AEW needs to do well just because the pro wrestling industry doesn’t need just one huge company that’s in control of everything. They need competition. Competition is what makes it thrive and what makes it better. For all the young kids coming up, competition needs to exist.”

He then revealed he was still in the middle of negotiations regarding his contract. He praised Tony Khan and mentioned how, at the end of the day, what mattered the most was that he was happy and comfortable with the arrangements regarding his career.

Should Hardy not end up re-signing with AEW, he may end up becoming a free agent and could be free to sign with another promotion.

