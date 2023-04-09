Photo: Renee Paquette shares an adorable picture with WWE Hall of Famer

One of AEW's backstage interviewers, Renee Paquette, recently shared a picture with a WWE Hall of Famer. The wrestling legend is none other than Lita.

The 47-year-old star recently made a surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment. She teamed up with "The Man" Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL and captured the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Renee Paquette recently took to Instagram to share a picture with the Hall of Famer. The two have seemingly met up at the AEW star's studio where she hosts her podcast, The Sessions.

Lita has been a part of The Sessions podcast on several occasions. She has also hosted an episode once.

As mentioned earlier, Lita is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. She and her tag team partner Becky Lynch teamed up with another WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, to take on Damage CTRL on night two of WrestleMania 39.

Lita recently teased the return of the WWE Evolution Premium Live Event

One of the most popular wrestling events was the all-women Premium Live Event, Evolution. The event took place back in 2018. Since then, members of the wrestling world have been wanting to see the return of the event.

During an interview with Wrestling News.co, former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya shared her honest thoughts on another Evolution Premium Live Event. She mentioned that there are a lot of talented female superstars in the promotion and thus another all-women's event could be plausible.

"Yes, I absolutely think there's another Evolution pay-per-view. I think that there's too many talented women in WWE to not have that happen. I think about the women that I've got my eye on like Tiffany Stratton, Sol Ruca, I think about Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Kacy Catanzaro," Natalya said.

The current Women's Tag Team Champion also shared a picture on Instagram asking her fans if they were interested in seeing another edition of Evolution.

"Evolution 2 anyone? #WWEEvolution #TeamBestie," Lita said.

Lita and The Man are set to defend their titles next week on RAW against the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Would you like to see another Evolution Premium Live Event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes