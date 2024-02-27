[Photo] Returning AEW star undergoes unbelievable body transformation

A recently returned AEW star shared a stunning photo of his improved physique on social media. The star being discussed is QT Marshall.

The 38-year-old star was one of the influential personalities backstage in the promotion. He was also part of The Nightmare Factory and led a faction called QTV.

Marshall left the Jacksonville-based promotion after his pitch was declined. He wanted to be featured more on television. He then departed the promotion in December 2023, vacating his Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination position.

After being gone for more than a month from AEW, reports of QT being rehired surfaced by the promotion in February. According to reports, his new role is backstage coordinator and trainer.

Recently, he shared a photo of his unbelievable physique on Twitter. Fans have praised this incredible transformation of the 38-year-old star.

Take a look at his recent look:

Expand Tweet

QT Marshall reveals he misses working with Cody Rhodes in AEW

Marshall was part of The Nightmare Family when the Jacksonville-based promotion started. He used to accompany the American Nightmare to the ring almost every time before turning on him in 2021.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, the 38-year-old revealed that he misses Cody Rhodes. He also talked about receiving advice from the former TNT Champion.

"It s*cks not having him at work with us," Marshall continued. "Because, of course, he's one of my best friends — he's the closest thing to a brother besides my actual brother. But, at the end of the day, we still talk every day, and he still gives me great advice. And to see what he's been able to do is incredible," QT said.

As of now, no reports on his in-ring status have surfaced.

Would you like to see Marshall returning to the square circle? Let us know in the comments section below.