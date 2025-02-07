PHOTO: Saraya attends New York Fashion Week amid AEW absence

AEW star Saraya shared stunning pictures of her at the New York Fashion Week. She hasn't been seen in the promotion since October 2024. The star has been making multiple outside appearances for a couple of months. She has also found success in her book, 'Hell In Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives.'

The former AEW Women's World Champion suffered a loss in her last match in the company. She wrestled in a four-way contest where she competed against Willow Nightingale, Nyla Rose, and Jamie Hayter, where the star lost. Before that, the 32-year-old star was involved in a feud with Hayter, where she didn't have the upper hand.

The Anti-Diva still has almost a year left with AEW after signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion a few months ago. The star also reportedly separated from her boyfriend, Ronnie Radke, after six years together.

Saraya recently took to Instagram and shared breathtaking pictures of her attending the New York Fashion Week. Along with her, many fashion icons were present for the event. The fashion week is scheduled to last until February 11, 2024.

"Day one of NYFW," she wrote.

Saraya teases return to WWE

The Norfolk Doll was one of the top female stars in WWE. After working for the company for over 11 years, she became All Elite in 2022.

While speaking with TMZ, Saraya hinted at returning to the WWE in the future and stated that she loves the company.

"I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW," she said.

It will be interesting to see when the star will make her much-awaited return to AEW.

