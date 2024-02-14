[Photo] Saraya (fka Paige) receives a special Valentine’s Day gift from her boyfriend 

It’s Valentine’s week, and Saraya (fka Paige) got the perfect gift for the special occasion, courtesy of her thoughtful boyfriend Ronnie Radke.

The former WWE Superstar started dating Ronnie Radke in 2018. Ronnie Radke is a musician who has gained widespread recognition as the lead singer of 'Falling in Reverse' rock band. Radke's distinctive vocal style, energetic stage presence, and passionate lyrics have made him one of the most popular and respected rock singers of his generation.

Going to her official Instagram account, The Glampire shared a photo of Ronnie’s Valentine’s gift for her. He gifted her a lovely bouquet:

The most beautiful bouquet I've ever seen," she wrote in the photo caption.

AEW star's boyfriend gifted her a bouquet. [Screenshot via Saraya's Instagram story]

Saraya also shared a video of the bouquet on her Instagram story. Despite being away on a tour, the rock star made Valentine's Day special for his girl:

“I love him so much. Love of my life right there, always thinking of me even when he’s away on tour. Can’t wait to love on him this week. So grateful for you Ronnie,” she wrote while sharing a video of the bouquet.

Taya Valkyrie names Saraya as her dream opponent

Saraya has been an integral part of women’s wrestling and has uplifted the division over the years. Taya recently spoke with Lightweights Podcast, where she named The Glampire as her dream opponent:

“I would definitely go after Ruby Soho. I feel like me and her could create some absolute mayhem. I would love to have another rematch with Deonna (Purrazzo). I just wrestled her last week on Dynamite. Saraya, I’ve never wrestled her. Kris Statlander, I’ve wrestled her once now, and she is so strong and so powerful. I don’t know. There are so many of us, and we all love this so much. When given the opportunity, I know we can absolutely thrive. And so Yeah! Let’s get messy,” she said.

Check out the video below:

Taya joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2023 and made her debut in March. She was a part of WWE in 2021, though, for only seven months. She has wrestled in many promotions, like Lucha Libre AAA, NWA, and TNA.

Do you want to see Taya take on the former AEW Women's World Champion in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.