PHOTO: Sasha Banks spotted with major AEW star's legendary rival

Multi-time women's champion Sasha Banks was recently spotted with inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's legendary rival Juventud Guerrera.

The Legit Boss was first seen in Mexico a few days back. There was speculation that she would be present at the WWE live event, but that was scrapped. A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Mexican AAA star Mamba served as a tour guide for Bayley and Sasha Banks during their visit.

The report further stated that Banks was in Mexico to visit friends and train. It added that she was not there for WWE or the live event. Her training was reportedly focused on improving her in-ring technique and working at a faster pace.

In keeping with these reports, she was spotted with the legendary Juventud Guerrera and her close friend Samuray del Sol, both of whom have showed up on AEW television in the past.

Juventud Guerrera shares a rich and historic rivalry with Chris Jericho during their time in WCW. The two men have put on some classic battles from 1997 to 1998. Guerrera also showed up in All Elite Wrestling last year to challenge the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The Wizard came out on top in the ensuing battle, and fans haven't seen Juventud in AEW since then.

Fans want Sasha Banks in AEW

The former women's champion walked out of WWE alongside Naomi in May this year. Reports suggested that the former women's tag team champions were upset with the creative direction of the division.

Since then, the duo have been seen in several places, most recently the premieres of Black Adam and She-Hulk.

However, Banks recently posted that the day she has been looking forward to for six months is coming soon.

“The Day is coming that I’ve been waiting for for the past 6 months,” Sasha Banks said via Instagram story.

This led to wild speculation from fans with regard to where her future lies. Many fans hoped to see her return to WWE, while others wished to see her in AEW.

"The Day is coming that I've been waiting for for the past 6 months"

- Sasha Banks



- Sasha Banks

(via IG)

Sasha Banks going to AEW would be transformative for that company and for women's wrestling globally if she also works Stardom/NJPW.

Sasha Banks joining aew would be just as big as punk

Sasha Banks to AEW could be groundbreaking, perhaps on par with the likes of Bryan Danielson and CM Punk joining the company. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former women's champion.

