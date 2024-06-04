[Photo] Summer Rae spotted with AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae has been spotted with an up-and-coming AEW talent. The latter is none other than Skye Blue.

The 24-year-old star has been on the rise as one of AEW's most promising young talents. Blue signed with the promotion in 2023 and has undergone remarkable changes in character through her alliance with former TBS Champion and House of Black member Julia Hart.

Skye Blue had the chance to walk on the runway at the 2024 edition of Miami Swim Week. Taking to Instagram, she expressed her gratitude and pleasure at the opportunity to appear at the event while showcasing Krissy King, her favorite clothing brand.

Blue also shared a photograph with former WWE Superstar Summer Rae and thanked the latter for her assistance and encouragement.

"My first Miami Swim Week in the books [blue heart emoji][twinkling stars emoji] I am so excited and still on cloud nine that I actually walked and I walked for a brand I am obsessed with @krissykingthelabel Also a HUGE thank you to @daniellemoinet for making me feel so welcomed and helping me so much [blue heart emoji] Can't wait to keep learning and walking!! [three blue heart emojis]," wrote Skye in the caption.

Rae appeared in the Stamford-based promotion between 2011 and 2017, serving as a manager to Fandango, Miro (fka Rusev), and Tyler Breeze. She also competed on NXT and the main roster before her eventual release in 2017. She made a brief return as the #23 contender in the 2022 Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Natalya.

Skye Blue faced off against Mercedes Mone on AEW Dynamite

Skye Blue made an impact on the May 29, 2024, episode of Dynamite when she interrupted Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship win celebration and revealed herself as the mysterious assailant who had attacked The CEO backstage in April.

Blue blindsided Mone in the ring, leading the latter to have her first championship defense that night in the KIA Forum.

The two women had a hard-hitting battle, which saw Skye Blue pull out all the stops in hopes of claiming her first singles title in AEW. However, Mercedes managed to counter a Code Blue into her finisher, the Mone Maker, to pick up the win and retain the TBS Championship.

After the bout, Mone was confronted by a former rival, NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer. It remains to be seen if the staredown between the two stars will lead to a bout at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2024.

