[Photo] Tay Melo reacts to Cody Rhodes' WWE Royal Rumble win

AEW star Tay Melo reacted to Cody Rhodes winning the WWE Royal Rumble. Melo and her husband, Sammy Guevara, worked alongside Rhodes during his time in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

The American Nightmare's final match in AEW was against Guevara, to whom he dropped the TNT Championship in a Ladder Match.

Taking to Twitter, Melo shared a photo of herself with Rhodes from her wedding day.

Check out the tweet from Tay Melo below:

Following Rhodes' departure from AEW, he made his WWE re-debut at WrestleMania 38 and was revealed as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent.

After suffering a major pectoral injury in 2022, The American Nightmare was forced to sit on the sidelines for quite some time. However, leading up to the Royal Rumble PLE, WWE confirmed his return.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



FINISH THE STORY. CODY RHODES IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIAFINISH THE STORY. CODY RHODES IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA 🇺🇸FINISH THE STORY. https://t.co/Q3cs2ByehS

The former Intercontinental Champion entered the Royal Rumble Match at #30 and went toe-to-toe with Gunther. The two men took each other to the limit in almost a mini-wrestling match before Rhodes dumped the Ring General over the top rope for the victory.

Cody Rhodes will challenge for a world championship at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 show. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, also successfully defended his title against Kevin Owens.

What did you make of Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win? Sound off in the comment section

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes