Photo: The Hardy Boyz reunite with AEW veteran

The Hardy Boyz recently reunited with an AEW veteran. They also clicked a photo together.

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts is a legend in the professional wrestling business. He was a major star in the 80s and 90s. Jake is still actively involved in the wrestling business and has worked for AEW since 2019. He first served as the manager of Lance Archer before he started managing La Faccion Ingobernable.

Jake Roberts recently reunited with two of his former colleagues the Hardy Boyz and posed for a picture with them. Matt Hardy posted the photograph to his X (fka Twitter) account with the following caption:

"Got a great pic with Jake Roberts this weekend by someone smudged my lens with grease 😡."

Ryan Nemeth believes he will get to face the Hardy Boyz in the future

Since Ryan Nemeth now works in the same promotion as his brother Nic Nemeth, the two of them have been teaming up together. They recently challenged Fraxiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Despite their alliance being new, Ryan already has big plans to establish themselves as one of the greatest brother tag teams.

During a recent interview with Bodyslam, Ryan Nemeth recalled his time on Being the Elite and he said that starting his own YouTube channel was part of his plan to get a match against The Young Bucks. He also said that he and Nic had previously faced the Lucha Brothers and he believes they will face the Hardy Boyz soon.

"I loved BTE, Being The Elite, I loved being a part of that. Whether the people who saw my contributions loved or hated it, you know that I loved it, so this is kind of my version of — Well, they’ve kind of whatever reason stopped doing it, I’d like to do our version of that. We’re two brothers, they were two brothers, and this is part of my long-term plan to get The Young Bucks and the Nemeth Brothers to collide and fight each other somewhere on planet earth. We got the NXT-TNA partnership going and we also have the secret other full circle which is, we fought the Lucha Brothers, I’m sure we’re going to have a run in with the Hardys, we need The Young Bucks. It’s going to happen, it’s inevitable," Ryan Nemeth said. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Ryan Nemeth will get his wish of facing the Hardy Boyz anytime in the near future.

