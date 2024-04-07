[Photo] The Hardy Boyz share a picture with released WWE Superstar amid AEW absence

AEW stars, The Hardy Boyz, have just been spotted with a former WWE Superstar ahead of this year's WrestleMania weekend. The former star in question is current TNA X Division Champion Mustafa Ali.

Matt Hardy has been one star that has been linked to rumours of jumping ship and making a return to the Stamford-based promotion, as his current contract expired within the last month. He revealed last week that a new deal was given to him, but he has yet to confirm whether he has resigned or not.

On Instagram, Matt Hardy posted a photo that he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, took with Mustafa Ali. This was seemingly at the recent WrestleCon, which is also taking place in Philadelphia, the same venue as WrestleMania XL. He then shared a quick message for Ali, acknowledging the work he had been doing.

"With @mustafa_ali - Very proud of what Ali has been able to accomplish the last few months. He’s killing it & creating buzz outside of the comfort of Alexandria.. I love to see it!" Hardy posted.

The Hardy Boyz were spotted with another former WWE Superstar

Aside from Mustafa Ali, The Hardy Boyz also posted a photo they had with another current AEW star, and someone who fans have been hoping would make an appearance at this year's WrestleMania.

This would be Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust), who was also in attendance at WrestleCon. The three AEW stars shared a photo after meeting at the convention.

Fans were speculating that these three men could make surprise appearances at The Grandest Stage of Them All, so this may not be a mere coincidence. Dustin's brother Cody is set to take centre stage at the Premium Live Event, and fans have been calling for his appearance.

Fans have also been calling for The Hardy Boyz to return the same way they did back at WrestleMania 33, but it remains to be seen what will go down at the event.

