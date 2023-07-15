[Photo] WWE Hall of Famer puts Sting in legendary move to promote upcoming event

A WWE Hall of Famer, in an attempt to promote an upcoming event, locked AEW's Sting in a legendary submission hold. The wrestling veteran is none other than Sgt. Slaughter.

The Icon is currently actively wrestling in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Recently he showed up to promote an upcoming event alongside fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter.

On August 4th and 5th, Slaughter is allowing fans to meet him and become a master of executing his Cobra Clutch move at WrestleCon in Detroit, Michigan. It seems like the wrestling world will get a chance to earn a Sgt. Slaughter 'challenge coin'.

In an attempt to promote this event, the WWE Hall of Famer locked Sting in the iconic submission maneuver, The Cobra Clutch.

"Listen Up Detroit MI🇺🇸Become An 'Honorary' Member of The @_SgtSlaughter Cobra🐍Clutch Club At WrestleCon On August 4th & August 5th Like The Master of The Scorpion Deathlock Did💪🏻🫡 Come EARN A 'Prestigious' [email protected]_SgtSlaughter Challenge Coin & That’s An Order🫵🏻YO⭐️JOE," Sgt. Slaughter tweeted.

Sgt. Slaughter recently criticized WWE Superstar Lacey Evans for her portrayal of the Marines

The WWE Hall of Famer was recently interviewed by Bill Apter on Sportskeeda's Wrestle Binge. During the interview, Slaughter shared his thoughts on Lacey Evans and her portrayal of the Military force.

The veteran claimed that he chose to stop watching SmackDown and his daughter also was upset upon seeing the way Evans was representing the army while wearing an outfit that is showing "a lot of cleavage."

"I kinda just dropped it. I didn't watch it [SmackDown] any further. My daughter kinda got a little upset that now she's coming out with the campaign cover [hat] on and she's got a big cobra on the front of it, and she's got her outfit on and showing a lot of cleavage."

Slaughter also suggested that the SmackDown Superstar wears regular combat gear rather than what she is currently wearing.

"To me, that's selling s*x. That's not selling that you're a tough S.O.B. from the Marine Corps. She should have a t-shirt on and have the combat boots on and have those fatigues on. If you wanna emulate Sgt. Slaughter and you're from the Marine Corps and you're a drill instructor, act like one. Be one," Sgt. Slaughter said.

The wrestling veteran also claimed that he and his most recent comments were the reasons for Evans' absence from the Blue brand.

Are you looking forward to seeing the wrestling legend at WrestleCon in Detroit, Michigan? Let us know in the comments section below.