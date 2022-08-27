Photo: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's daughter Noelle Foley references a top AEW star

Noelle Margaret Foley, daughter of WWE legend Mick Foley, recently took to Twitter to share her latest post on OnlyFans while referencing a top AEW star.

Noelle is a renowned social media influencer with a huge fan following on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and OnlyFans, to name a few. The 28-year-old originally wanted to follow in her father's footsteps and even gave a tryout at the WWE Performance Center years ago. Unfortunately, she couldn't make it despite training with bigwigs like Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

Her lifelong dream of becoming a WWE Superstar went up in flames after suffering a concussion followed by a rare hearing disorder called Hyperacusis. But that didn't thwart Noelle Foley from shrouding herself with the wrestling business. She has been spotted as a spectator at several WWE and AEW events in the past.

As such, she happens to be fond of Orange Cassidy's character. A few days ago, she posted a photo of herself in a skimpy orange suit for her OnlyFans subscribers while referencing Cassidy's "Freshly Squeezed" gimmick.

She also tagged the AEW star's Instagram handle and wrote an intriguing caption:

"Freshly squeezed (Sorry I couldn’t help myself)," Noelle Foley tweeted.

You can check out her photo by clicking here.

Noelle Foley @NoelleFoley One thing you should know about me… I love me a good sunset One thing you should know about me… I love me a good sunset 😻 https://t.co/XAVeZtXn3k

Fans on Twitter react to Noelle Foley referencing AEW star Orange Cassidy

The Wrestling World couldn't help but notice AEW star Orange Cassidy's persona being referenced in Noelle Foley's photo.

Based on the comments left on her post, fans are pondering whether she'll wrestle in the squared circle.

Meanwhile, others have turned the comments section into a meme world by uploading hilarious GIFs featuring Freshly Squeezed.

Check out some Twitter reactions below:

AmyLu💗 @Aimyloo @NoelleFoley @orangecassidy You're beautiful! Are you still going to wrestle? What does your Dad think of the only fans? @NoelleFoley @orangecassidy You're beautiful! Are you still going to wrestle? What does your Dad think of the only fans?

As for Orange Cassidy, he (w/ Best Friends) is partaking in the ongoing inaugural Trios Championship tournament. The faction recently defeated Trustbusters to advance into the semi-finals.

The group will now face the winner of The Dark Order vs. The House of Black, which will go down on Rampage tonight.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. Which team do you want to see Orange Cassidy and Best Friends face in the semi-finals? The Dark Order The House of Black 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell