5 WWE legends' children who were reportedly training to become wrestlers but never did

A few WWE legends' children have reportedly trained to become wrestlers. However, they never competed inside the squared circle.

Several WWE legends' children are currently active in Vince McMahon's company. Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella and NXT Champion Bron Breakker are two examples. A few others have also become wrestlers and are currently competing in other promotions, including AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Nevertheless, some legends' children have not become in-ring performers despite training to become so. A few of them previously worked in the business in non-wrestling positions. Meanwhile, others have pursued careers elsewhere.

Here are five WWE legends' children who were reportedly training to become wrestlers but never did.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's daughter: Noelle Foley

Mick Foley kicked off his wrestling career nearly four decades ago and has competed in different promotions, including WCW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling (FKA Total Nonstop Wrestling). The 56-year-old's daughter, Noelle, has also tried to follow in his footsteps a few years ago.

In 2014, PWInsider reported that Noelle had started training to become a wrestler. A few years later, she participated in a tryout at the Performance Center. The "Holy Foley!" show, which aired on the WWE Network in 2016-17, highlighted her tryout.

Unfortunately for Noelle, she failed the tryout. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Foley's daughter spoke about the experience, disclosing that being filmed during training was "nerve-racking."

"Filming while training was incredible nerve-racking, it's like you're just learning but then you have all these eyes on you, and cameras, and trainers. Even when I had my tryout, I looked out of the corner of my eye and I see Triple H, and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness.' (...) "My tryout was with girls that were already signed, so it was a bit overwhelming at times, but it's cool looking back like, 'Wow, I actually did that," she said.

In 2018, Foley revealed to Wrestling Inc that his daughter had stopped training due to injury and will no longer be pursuing a wrestling career.

"No, she got banged up quite a bit. Injured, not just banged up but injured," he said.

Noelle has been battling with concussion issues for more than two years now. She recently disclosed that she was also diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder.

The 28-year-old, who holds a degree in marketing, is now a Content Creator and Influencer. She has a million followers on Instagram.

Edited by Genci Papraniku