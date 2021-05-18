5 second-generation wrestlers who failed their WWE tryouts

Coming from a famous wrestling family could help you get a WWE tryout, but there is no guarantee you will pass it.

WWE is full of wrestling families. While many second and third-generation superstars have wrestled in the company, some have succeeded, others have flopped.

Over the past few years, the WWE Performance Center has welcomed a few second- and third-generation superstars.

Rick Steiner's son, Bronson Rechsteiner, and The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson, are two examples. WWE signed them after they successfully passed the tryouts.

Five other second-generation wrestlers were not as lucky, prepared, or talented as Rechsteiner and Johnson. They received tryouts but could not convince the WWE trainers.

Failing a WWE tryout does not mean a person will never get another chance. A few current WWE Superstars, such as Riddle, Keith Lee, and Robert Roode, had failed WWE tryouts before eventually getting hired.

Although some of these five second-generation wrestlers turned their back on the business and decided to chase their dreams elsewhere, others are still determined to make it into WWE.

Here are five second-generation wrestlers who failed their WWE tryouts.

#5 Noelle Foley - Daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Noelle Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle, was determined to follow in her father's footsteps. She participated in a WWE tryout at the Performance Center a few years ago but did not receive a contract.

Wwe Mick Foley and Noelle Foley

The "Holy Foley!" show, which aired on the WWE Network, highlighted Noelle Foley's tryout. On the show, Noelle said her tryout was "the hardest thing she had done in her life."

Although she did not sign with WWE, Noelle Foley is glad she went through the tryout experience. She spoke about it in a past interview with Wrestline Inc.

"Filming while training was incredible nerve-racking, it's like you're just learning but then you have all these eyes on you, and cameras, and trainers," Foley said. "Even when I had my tryout, I looked out of the corner of my eye and I see Triple H, and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness.'"

Noelle described her experience as "overwhelming" because she had to work with women that were already signed.

"My tryout was with girls that were already signed, so it was a bit overwhelming at times, but it's cool looking back like, 'Wow, I actually did that," Foley added.

In 2018, Mick Foley told Wrestling Inc his daughter had stopped pursuing a pro-wrestling career due to injury.

