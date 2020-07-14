3 Children of WWE Superstars who quit wrestling and 2 who became megastars

Pro-wrestling's rich and storied history has seen a long string of legends and Hall of Famers grace the squared circle with their presence. Over the course of the past several decades, WWE has given the fans some of the biggest Superstars in the business.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena are just a few of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot in the ring. In many cases, the children of WWE greats go on to have careers as pro-wrestlers as well, following in the footsteps of their fathers or mothers.

Some of these children end up becoming major stars and even surpass their parents' legacies in a few cases. On the other hand, there are a few who fail to make an impact and end up leaving the business.

Let's take a look at 3 children of WWE Superstars who gave up on the business and 2 who became megastars.

#5 Noelle Foley (forced to give up due to injuries)

Mick and Noelle Foley

Noelle Foley is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore legend Mick Foley. She initially planned to carry on her father's legacy and had participated in a WWE tryout at the Performance Center a few years ago. The same was highlighted in the "Holy Foley!" show that aired on the WWE Network back in 2016-17.

Back in 2018, Mick Foley had a chat with Wrestling Inc. and revealed that his daughter had stopped pursuing a career in pro-wrestling after suffering an injury.

No, she got banged up quite a bit. Injured, not just banged up but injured.

Noelle's real-life boyfriend, Frank The Clown, opened up on her concussion issues earlier this year. For a long time now, Noelle has been quite active on social media, especially on her Instagram handle. Noelle regularly promotes brands and chronicles her travel adventures via pictures on her account.