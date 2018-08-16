Who is part of the Hart family?

The Hart wrestling family is hugely influential

The Hart family is one of the most iconic in professional wrestling for not only the considerable stars it produced in its direct bloodline, but the noteworthy names who married into the family, as well as the legacy of Stu and later his sons training men who went on to great success in the business in their infamous Dungeon.

Many members of the Hart family—and particularly those who thrived in WWE’s worldwide spotlight—are no longer with us. Nonetheless, the family looms as one of the influential, popular, and talented ones that the wrestling business has ever seen.

This article takes a moment to break down the family tree, looking at all of the individuals connected to the family in various ways, and what exactly those relationships are. That spans at least three generations, depending on how one counts them, and fans have to wonder if the youngest Harts of today may well carry forward the family tradition and find themselves in the ring one day, too.

#5 The Patriarch: Stu Hart

The Hart family starts with Stu

Stu Hart was a bona fide legend of Canadian wrestling. Sure, he was an in ring star in his own right who used the foundation of a distinguished amateur career to succeed as a wrestler.

He’s better remembered, though, for his endeavors in later in life. Stu ran the Calgary based Stampede Wrestling promotion, a successful outfit that Vince McMahon went out of his way to acquire for its top talents during his original North American expansion.

Additionally, Stu is one of the most famous trainers in wrestling history, credited with preparing not only his famous sons and son-in-laws for lives in the ring, but also legends like Billy Graham, Nikolai Volkoff, and Greg Valentine to name just a few. Thus, while Stu himself never became a worldwide wrestling attraction himself, his influence most certainly was felt across promotions, and particularly in WWE when its popularity exploded all over the globe.

