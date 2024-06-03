[Photo] WWE legend spotted with MVP after returning to AEW

WWE Superstar MVP has shared a photo he took with another popular wrestling veteran who recently returned to AEW. The veteran he was seen with is Gangrel.

The Franchise Player was known for his time with the promotion from the mid-2000s to the early 2010s. He then left the company and returned a decade later in 2020, where he managed Bobby Lashley, The Hurt Business, and Omos.

On Instagram, MVP posted photos of his recent night out, where he spent time with Gangrel and another friend. He mentioned that he was taking the chance to go out drinking and having a good time before he goes to his stem cell treatment. He has also recently teased having one more run once his body heals after the treatment.

Trending

"I forgot to post these. I had a night out with my boys last week. The legendary @gangreldavidheath and my old sparring partner and brother @billyfives!!! My last night of drinking before I head down to @rejuvstem in Cancun for stem cell treatment. I'll be taking a few weeks off from drinking and blazing while I allow the stem cells to do what they do! Here's to healing and health! Cheers."

This also comes just a few weeks after Gangrel's shocking return to AEW at Double or Nothing pay-per-view, as he helped Adam Copeland (fka Edge) take down The House of Black and retain his TNT Championship.

Gangrel talked about his AEW return and how he even surprised Chris Jericho

At AEW Double or Nothing, a reunion took place as Gangrel emerged as a backup for Adam Copeland during his match against Malakai Black.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, the veteran revealed this was a complete secret backstage. He was surprised that they were able to keep this under wraps the whole time, even to the point where, on his way to the ring, he passed by Chris Jericho and was shocked to see him there.

“They kept it hush-hush. I didn’t tell anybody. They had me come in last minute. I stayed in his locker room the whole time. When I went to the ring, (Chris) Jericho was like, ‘What are you doing here?’ They were able to keep it quiet as best they could and I was surprised by that. It’s really hard to do in wrestling nowadays. I didn’t get wheelchaired in and covered up or anything like that.”

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if this was the last time AEW fans will see the veteran. Considering that he has only reunited with two out of three members of The Brood, there could be a potential segment with them getting involved with Christian Cage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback