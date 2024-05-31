"What are you doing here?" - Chris Jericho was surprised to see 55-year-old WWE legend back in AEW

A former WWE Superstar claimed Chris Jericho was astonished to see him return to AEW. The star being discussed is Gangrel, and he returned to the promotion after nearly two years.

Chris Jericho is currently leading a faction named The Learning Tree and recruiting stars under his tutelage. So far, Big Bill and Bryan Keith have joined his stable.

Adam Copeland and Malakai Black battled it out in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match at Double or Nothing pay-per-view with the TNT Championship on the line. While The House of Black outnumbered The Rated-R Superstar, WWE legend Gangrel made an appearance after two years to help his former Brood stablemate retain the title.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Gangrel said that his appearance was a complete secret, and the FTW Champion was shocked to see him return backstage.

“They kept it hush-hush. I didn’t tell anybody. They had me come in last minute. I stayed in his locker room the whole time. When I went to the ring, (Chris) Jericho was like, ‘What are you doing here?’ They were able to keep it quiet as best they could and I was surprised by that. It’s really hard to do in wrestling nowadays. I didn’t get wheelchaired in and covered up or anything like that.” [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Wrestling veteran Konnan thinks Chris Jericho should take a break

The Ocho is being criticized by many veterans for his gimmick of The Learning Tree.

Speaking on Keeping It 100 Official, Konnan said that Chris Jericho should take a hiatus and then return as he is being oversaturated.

"Yes, he is oversaturated. This thing that he's doing right now is kind of funny, but I think he needs to go away for a while and then come back," Konnan said.

It remains to be seen who will be the next students of The Learning Tree.

