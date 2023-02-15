Photo: WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley flexes muscles with her real-life boyfriend 

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was recently spotted alongside her boyfriend and another AEW star.

While Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are in WWE and AEW, respectively, they are still in a happy relationship. The couple have often posted private moments with each other, with a recent gym workout photo making the rounds on social media recently.

Rhea and Buddy were apparently joined by KC Navarro as well in their workout. Navarro has also been rumored to be in talks to join Triple H's roster in the near future, even reportedly having a tryout earlier this year. He has also performed numerous times in AEW, taking on stars like Jungle Boy and Rey Fenix.

The 23-year-old star recently took to Instagram to share a photo with Ripley and Buddy Matthews.

"“OVER CREW”🇦🇺🌏 IYKYK💯 Ps. These are now my adopted Australian Parents 🤣🫶🏻‼️"

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently commented on Rhea Ripley's on-screen character

While Ripley has garnered a lot of attention with her dark personality, Vince Russo believes that she is not quite true to her character.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo used co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone as an example to drive his point home. He also mentioned how Asuka faced the same issue.

"Because nobody is true to their character, that is why, bro. Rhea Ripley was not true to Rhea Ripley, Asuka's not true to Asuka. They are not true to their characters. Chris Featherstone does not walk around this planet and change week to week to week and when you know Chris, you're gonna know what Chris is thinking, you're gonna know how Chris is going to react, you're going to know what Chris is going to do," said Vince Russo.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Ripley in the coming weeks.

