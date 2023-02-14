"Nobody is true to their character" - Rhea Ripley and Asuka accused of not being true to themselves by wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE stars Rhea Ripley and Asuka were accused of not being true to themselves and their characters by veteran writer Vince Russo following this week's RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, he explained why WWE stars aren't getting over with fans.

Russo further tried detailing his point by using co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone as an example.

"Because nobody is true to their character, that is why, bro. Rhea Ripley was not true to Rhea Ripley, Asuka's not true to Asuka. They are not true to their characters. Chris Featherstone does not walk around this planet and change week to week to week and when you know Chris, you're gonna know what Chris is thinking, you're gonna know how Chris is going to react, you're going to know what Chris is going to do," said Vince Russo.

Russo continued to elaborate on his opinion:

"Can you imagine if Chris Featherstone changed? He would drive his wife crazy. Can you imagine if every week a different person walked into the house? That's why these characters are not getting over, bro. They are not true to themselves," added Vince Russo. [44:15 – 45:10]

WWE legend Rikishi recently sent a message to Rhea Ripley

WWE legend Rikishi recently sent a message to Rhea Ripley and her faction, The Judgment Day.

Speaking on WWE Extraaa Dhamaal, Rikishi claimed that Ripley was a fan of his popular Stinkface move. He said:

"Obviously, you had to watch me because you loved what you was watching — and that was 'Kishi backing that a** up. They always say this, 'Shake what your mama gave you.' Remember this here — you don't have a bad backside yourself, alright? So, Judgment Day, we'll see you down the line someplace. That's a fact."

Ripley is currently set to face Beth Phoenix and Edge in a Mixed Tag Team Match, also featuring Finn Balor at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event.

