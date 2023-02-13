Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction members are no strangers to The Judgment Day, a WWE group featuring Rhea Ripley. Not too long ago, the latter had an entertaining verbal exchange with Reigns' legendary cousin Rikishi.

The WWE Hall of Famer is also the father of The Usos, who recently faced The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Ripley has all the momentum behind her right now, having won the Women's Royal Rumble Match last month.

During a recent episode of WWE Extraaa Dhamaal featuring Rikishi, the Samoan legend received a pre-recorded message from the Australian star:

"Rikishi, you're a legend." Rhea Ripley continued, "You've done so much in this business. I remember watching you as a kid. I remember seeing you in the ring, and I remember seeing you dancing with my mentor Scotty 2 Hotty. It was funny. It was entertaining. But how many years ago was that now? What are you doing these days?" [0:15 - 0:40]

Rhea Ripley went on to take a shot — in character — at the 57-year-old, referencing Jimmy and Jey Uso:

"Now, you're sitting at home, and you're watching RAW. You're watching me. You're watching The Judgment Day, and you're watching us beat up your sons. We have to put them in place and teach them lessons because you didn't. They wanna stick their noses in our business on RAW? The Judgment Day, we run Monday Night RAW, and I do not have a problem putting your sons down every single week." [0:40 - 1:16]

When asked about possibly getting involved between Rhea Ripley and The Usos, Rikishi jokingly said he would not do a "damn thing about it."

The former Intercontinental Champion also highlighted his infamous Stinkface move, which involved rubbing his posterior into the faces of cornered opponents. Using that as an example, he maintained kayfabe and sent a non-PG message to the 2023 Royal Rumble winner:

"Obviously, you had to watch me because you loved what you was watching — and that was 'Kishi backing that a** up. They always say this, 'Shake what your mama gave you.' Remember this here — you don't have a bad backside yourself, alright? So, Judgment Day, we'll see you down the line someplace. That's a fact," said Rikishi. [2:07 - 2:29]

WWE's major plans for Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns

After winning the Royal Rumble Match, Rhea Ripley has challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to a high-stakes clash at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is also the current plan for The Show of Shows on April 1-2. However, The Tribal Chief must defend his gold against Sami Zayn first. Their match will take place at the Elimination Chamber event on February 18.

Although Zayn is the underdog heading into the championship bout, a victory for him would complicate things for The Bloodline on the Road to WrestleMania.

