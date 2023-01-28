34-year-old WWE star willing to finally dethrone Roman Reigns in first-time-ever match

Could an unexpected name be the one who finally dethrones Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Indian star Veer Mahaan has his sights set on The Tribal Chief.

While Reigns is at the top of the mountain on the main roster, Veer has made his presence felt on NXT lately. The two men have never faced each other in a singles match before.

Speaking to the Sony Sports Network, the Indian WWE Superstar seemed "100%" confident about the possibility of wrestling Reigns one day. He also named veteran Brock Lesnar as a potential opponent (quotes translated from Hindi to English):

"Whether it's Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar — doesn't matter. The match will happen one day." Veer Mahaan continued, "I believe that I will win the WWE Championship and take it to India." [0:16 - 0:30]

While staying in character, Veer highlighted his hard work to improve as one of the reasons he would defeat Reigns. The 34-year-old also said:

"Whoever holds the championship loses their killer instinct sometimes, and whoever isn't the titleholder is hungry to dethrone the champion. I have the hunger to win that belt." Veer added, "I see our Indian fans wish to see me face Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar. That is now my wish as well." [0:48 - 1:13]

The Indian star has not won a title in the company thus far. However, it will be interesting to see if 2023 is the year when he finally becomes a main event player.

Roman Reigns will face several tough challenges with WWE WrestleMania 39 on the horizon

There has already been significant speculation regarding top superstars that Roman Reigns could face over the next few months. Veer Mahaan might have to wait his turn.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his gold against Kevin Owens during the Royal Rumble event on January 28. As expected, Reigns remains the heavy favorite to successfully retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

From Sami Zayn to The Rock and Cody Rhodes, the list of speculated challengers for the Bloodline leader after Royal Rumble is undoubtedly massive. Regardless of which challenger steps up, the storyline will get a lot of attention as WWE's biggest event of the year — WrestleMania 39 — takes place in April.

Who should finally dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

