WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently released a new promotional video on Twitter. The video has the WWE Universe excited about the Great One's potential return at tomorrow's Royal Rumble premium live event.

The Rock has not wrestled for WWE since his very quick victory over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 29. While he has made sporadic appearances for the company over the years, his main focus has been on Hollywood. He most recently starred in the DC Comics film Black Adam. The Brahma Bull is also preparing for the re-launch of the XFL after he became a co-owner.

Over the past few years, there have been rumors of The People's Champion clashing with Roman Reigns to determine the Head of the Table. But The Rock has been vocal about not having the time to do it.

However, that hasn't stopped the WWE Universe from hoping it happens. A bunch of fans commented on Rocky's recent Twitter post hopeful that he'll be appearing at tomorrow's Men's Royal Rumble.

The Rock recently weighed in on WWE potentially being sold

While The Rock hasn't been around WWE for years, that doesn't mean he's not interested in what's going on. Reports of the company being sold started surfacing once Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors. Many, including the current roster and staff, are unsure if that will happen.

However, the Hollywood megastar seems optimistic about a new potential owner. He stated this during a recent interview with CNBC:

"The fan base is very large and very passionate and there’s nothing like the WWE. So, I think with the new owners, if there are new owners, and acquirers that are gonna come in, I think they have to share that same passion for the company and for the world of pro wrestling which isn’t always easy to do."

Do you think the 10-time WWE Champion will return tomorrow at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

