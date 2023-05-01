Photo: WWE veteran Edge spotted with two AEW stars

Wrestling fans were left in awe when they saw a photo of WWE legend Edge with AEW stars Christian Cage and Brodie Lee Jr. The trio were spotted at a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game, supporting the team with their presence.

Edge, a Hall of Famer, has been away from WWE TV since his win against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 in a Hell in a Cell match. Meanwhile, Christian Cage returned to AEW on the latest edition of Dynamite, appearing alongside Luchasaurus to confront TNT Champion Wardlow.

Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Brodie Lee, took to Twitter to share pictures of the former tag team partners enjoying the game with her son.

"Leafs nation #LeafsForever," Amanda tweeted.

Brodie Lee Jr. has been making appearances on AEW programming for several years now, and fans have been touched by the love and support shown to him by the wrestling community since the passing of his father. His appearance alongside the two wrestling legends has only added to his growing popularity among fans.

Edge and Christian Cage were also spotted together last week at a Toronto Maple Leafs game.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo speaks on why Edge outshone AEW star Christian Cage in WWE

Vince Russo recently gave his opinion on Edge and Christian Cage, stating that he never saw Cage in the same light as The Rated-R Superstar, although both wrestlers enjoyed successful careers in the promotion.

Vince Russo recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws and gave his thoughs on why Edge had a more successful career than Christian Cage in the promotion.

"Me saying no, I never saw Christian in the same light is because Christian was never in the same light, but I never did for some reason. Maybe it's just because of the way we brought the man; we brought Edge first. So Edge was always like the leader. Maybe if we brought Christian in first, it would have been completely flip flop," said Russo. [1:34 - 1:59]

Overall, Russo's comments provide an interesting perspective on the careers of Edge and Christian in WWE and the impact that their respective introductions to the promotion had on their success as wrestlers.

