"PICK UP THE PHONE" - Fans urge Tony Khan to sign 5 time WWE RAW Women's Champion after her subtle tease for AEW show

The wrestling world urges Tony Khan to sign a former WWE RAW Women's Champion to AEW after she teased her appearance for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The star in question is Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).
The current IWGP Women's Champion was recently interviewed by AEW star Leva Bates during the Planet Comic Con event in Kansas City. During the interview, Moné was eager to know when The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held.
Earlier this year, Tony Khan made the announcement that the second edition of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be taking place on June 25th.
Fans expressed their interest in seeing the former RAW Women's Champion make her AEW debut and demanded Tony Khan make their wishes come true.
The wrestling world wants to see Moné wrestle the current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter or TBS Champion Jade Cargill at the crossover pay-per-view.
Some felt that she was only teasing her appearance but would not show up at The Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Mercedes Moné won her first NJPW title on her debut for the promotion
After heavy speculation, Mercedes Moné made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom back in 2023.
The former WWE Superstar showed up and confronted KAIRI right after she retained her IWGP Women's Championship. A title match between the two was then announced for NJPW's Battle in the Valley.
Their title match was the co-main event of the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view. Both wrestlers gave it their all and in the end, Moné managed to pick up the pinfall victory.
This was the former RAW Women's Champion's first title win since leaving the Stamford-based promotion.
The CEO is the first female wrestler to hold the top Women's Championships in both NJPW and WWE. It is also to be noted that she is a grand slam champion in the Stamford-based promotion.
