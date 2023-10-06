"PLEASE COME TO AEW AND JOIN THE BCC" - Fans convinced released WWE Superstar is "All Elite" after being spotted with Jon Moxley

Wrestling fans are buzzing with excitement as former WWE Superstar Sami Callihan teased a potential reunion with AEW star Jon Moxley.

Moxley and Callihan have a long history, dating back to their early days in CZW, where they were known as the Switchblades Conspiracy and have also faced off in many matches. Callihan has been a free agent since September 30, and it has been reported that he is ready to take up bookings for various promotions.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion recently posted a picture of himself with Jon Moxley on Twitter, creating fan speculation about a possible reunion and a potential move to AEW.

Wrestling fans on Twitter have been reacting to Callihan sharing the picture with Jon Moxley, with many believing he is on his way to AEW. Some fans also want to see him join Moxley's faction, the Blackpool Combat Club, which includes Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Check out the reactions below:

It is still unclear whether or not Callihan will be joining AEW. Only time will tell whether the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion will join the promotion and reunite with Moxley.

Jim Cornette was surprised by AEW's handling of Jon Moxley after suffering a concussion

On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, top stars Jon Moxley and Adam Cole suffered injuries. The former suffered a concussion in his match against Rey Fenix, while Cole injured his foot.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran questioned why Moxley's concussion was not taken more seriously.

"They said that Moxley – they thought he had a concussion in the back, but apparently he was okay. But they took Adam Cole to the hospital because he jumped off the ramp to do a run-in and hurt his ankle."

He continued:

"So, again, the luck of fools that this guy gets dropped on his head by a maniac twice but ‘Eh, he’s okay!’ But Adam Cole jumps off the f**king entrance ramp and ‘Oh, we gotta cart him off in a meat wagon!’ What the f**k is going on over there!"

Check out the video below:

It was reported that Cole will be out of action as he is set to have surgery for his injured ankle. As far as Moxley goes, he is set to return to action next week on Dynamite in a rematch against Rey Fenix for the International title.

Do you want to see Sami Callihan in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.