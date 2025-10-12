  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE Crown Jewel 2025
  • "Please listen Triple H," "Let it go" - Fans erupt after top AEW star gets namedropped following WWE Crown Jewel 2025

"Please listen Triple H," "Let it go" - Fans erupt after top AEW star gets namedropped following WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 12, 2025 03:45 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H [Image Credits: WWE
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com), AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

Wrestling fans surprisingly namedropped a top AEW star during WWE's post-show event after Crown Jewel 2025. The individual in question, Adam Copeland, established himself as a legend of the industry through his work in the Stamford-based company.

Ad

The sports entertainment juggernaut hosted the seventh iteration of Crown Jewel this Saturday at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The PLE presented a star-studded card, featuring several of the company's top talent, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, The Kabuki Warriors, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. It even staged what will likely be the final singles match between John Cena and AJ Styles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As usual, WWE had organized a post-show scrum after the end of Crown Jewel, which was attended by the promotion's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. During the event, fans began unexpectedly chanting for WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Adam Copeland, even singing the latter's iconic entrance theme, Alter Bridge's Metalingus.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Fans have now logged on to X/Twitter to share their reactions to audiences at Crown Jewel : Perth chanting for The Rated-R Superstar. Several users responded by demanding a trade between WWE and AEW to swap Cope and AJ Styles for only one major singles match in the other's company. Other comments pointed out that the erstwhile Edge is contracted to the Jacksonville-based promotion, which prevents him from facing his former arch-rival John Cena on the latter's retirement tour.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Copeland made his All Elite Wrestling debut back in 2023 at that year's WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Adam Copeland is on hiatus in AEW

Last month at AEW All Out : Toronto, Adam Copeland teamed up with his legendary partner Christian Cage to take on and defeat FTR in tag team action. The iconic duo were able to seal the victory against The Top Guys courtesy of an assist from the debuting Beth Copeland, who arrived to foil the interference of Stokely Hathaway.

Ad

Unfortunately for Cope, both he and The Patriarch were incapacitated after the bout, leaving The Glamazon open to being ambushed by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The "Living Legend Killers" proceeded to plant Beth with a Spike Piledriver while a handcuffed and helpless Cope watched on. Afterwards, The Ultimate Opportunist spoke to Christian backstage, informing him that he had to go home to take care of his family.

FTR about to attack Beth Copeland [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]
FTR about to attack Beth Copeland [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]

It remains to be seen when Adam Copeland will return to AEW programming.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications