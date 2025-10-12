"Please listen Triple H," "Let it go" - Fans erupt after top AEW star gets namedropped following WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Wrestling fans surprisingly namedropped a top AEW star during WWE's post-show event after Crown Jewel 2025. The individual in question, Adam Copeland, established himself as a legend of the industry through his work in the Stamford-based company. The sports entertainment juggernaut hosted the seventh iteration of Crown Jewel this Saturday at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The PLE presented a star-studded card, featuring several of the company's top talent, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, The Kabuki Warriors, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. It even staged what will likely be the final singles match between John Cena and AJ Styles. As usual, WWE had organized a post-show scrum after the end of Crown Jewel, which was attended by the promotion's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. During the event, fans began unexpectedly chanting for WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Adam Copeland, even singing the latter's iconic entrance theme, Alter Bridge's Metalingus. Fans have now logged on to X/Twitter to share their reactions to audiences at Crown Jewel : Perth chanting for The Rated-R Superstar. Several users responded by demanding a trade between WWE and AEW to swap Cope and AJ Styles for only one major singles match in the other's company. Other comments pointed out that the erstwhile Edge is contracted to the Jacksonville-based promotion, which prevents him from facing his former arch-rival John Cena on the latter's retirement tour. Simon @SimonZarcoLINKPlease listen Triple HJigga @locotron2591LINKHe’s in AEW now let it goCow with Glasses @CowMFMLINKTotal missed opportunity not turning to the crowd and telling them to ‘Cope’.Terrence ✨ @KingTerrbearLINKDo a one night trade like the TNA 2012 when they did Flair for Christian AJ Styles does a dream match in AEW and Edge wrestles Cena 😭Twist @TwistNH7LINKMaybe John Cena can come to aew to wrestle Copeland thereSpotFestRadio @SpotFestRadioLINKI really hope he stays in AEW though, He is doing good stuff over there and if he were to return to WWE he would be just another person after his return match.STARFIRE Shinobi Striker @infinitex__xLINKEdge vs cena would be the biggest thing in wrestling tbhCopeland made his All Elite Wrestling debut back in 2023 at that year's WrestleDream pay-per-view. Adam Copeland is on hiatus in AEWLast month at AEW All Out : Toronto, Adam Copeland teamed up with his legendary partner Christian Cage to take on and defeat FTR in tag team action. The iconic duo were able to seal the victory against The Top Guys courtesy of an assist from the debuting Beth Copeland, who arrived to foil the interference of Stokely Hathaway.Unfortunately for Cope, both he and The Patriarch were incapacitated after the bout, leaving The Glamazon open to being ambushed by Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The &quot;Living Legend Killers&quot; proceeded to plant Beth with a Spike Piledriver while a handcuffed and helpless Cope watched on. Afterwards, The Ultimate Opportunist spoke to Christian backstage, informing him that he had to go home to take care of his family. FTR about to attack Beth Copeland [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]It remains to be seen when Adam Copeland will return to AEW programming.