“Please stop” - Female AEW star apologises to Daniel Garcia for Friend-zoning him

AEW star Daniel Garcia is a potential future world champion. He is one of Tony Khan's favorite names, and he will likely stay in the company for a long time. Garcia is also a former AEW TNT Champion. Red Death recently attended the wedding of MJF and Alicia Atout. He was spotted with Queen Aminata, a rising star in the All Elite Wrestling women's division. A clip of them began making rounds on social media, where Garcia called Aminata her wedding date. Fans began speculating that they were a couple. However, the Guinean native clarified that the former TNT Champion was just joking, and they have been good friends since their time in the indies. On this week's Dynamite, Daniel Garcia shockingly turned heel by attacking Darby Allin and joining the Death Riders. Queen Aminata was as stunned as the fans by Red Death's actions. She reposted the clip of the assault on X and begged Garcia to stop, and apologised to him for friend-zoning him. &quot;Omg Danny, what are you doing. Okay I’m so sorry I friend-zoned you…. Please stop&quot; she wrote. Former AEW World Champion MJF believes that Queen Aminata deserves a world title opportunity In a recent interview with Black Girl Wrestling, Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed that he is a fan of Queen Aminata. Furthermore, he said that he wants to see the Guinean star lock horns with names such as Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, &amp; Athena, and become the AEW Women's World Champion soon. &quot;If I had to sit here and think of a name, I think Queen Aminata. I wanna see that girl with a World Title around her waist ASAP. She’s next level. I would love to see her versus Toni (Storm) or Mercedes (Moné), Athena.&quot; said MJF. [H/T: Fightful]Tony Khan seemingly has huge plans for Aminata. Only time will tell what the future holds for her.