"Plz make a surprise one night appearance at mania" - WWE legend's cryptic tweet on Cody Rhodes has left fans buzzing

The wrestling world is buzzing after WWE legend Dustin Rhodes sent a heartwarming tweet to his younger brother, Cody Rhodes, ahead of his main event match at WrestleMania 39. Despite working for rival promotions, Dustin showed his support for his brother.

The Rhodes brothers have worked in rival companies, with Dustin signing with All Elite Wrestling when it launched in 2019, and Cody Rhodes returning to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38.

A year after his return, The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship after he won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match.

Ahead of the match, Cody tweeted about feeling alone, to which his brother Dustin Rhodes replied, saying that he may have to fight alone but he will never be truly alone.

Fans have been quick to react on Twitter, with some expressing their hopes that Dustin Rhodes will be there to witness Cody's win. Others have speculated that he may even make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania.

Check out the reactions below:

Matt @Tati58380427 @dustinrhodes Plz make a surprise one night appearance at mania @dustinrhodes Plz make a surprise one night appearance at mania

TheWrestlingBurner @WWEandAEWnews @dustinrhodes Man, if there was only some way Triple H and Tony Khan could make some sort of deal to have you appear with him(if you wanted to), that would be the ultimate moment. @dustinrhodes Man, if there was only some way Triple H and Tony Khan could make some sort of deal to have you appear with him(if you wanted to), that would be the ultimate moment.

Welshdragon @WelshdragonPhil @dustinrhodes @CodyRhodes I know it can't happen, but imagine Cody wins the title with Dustin in his corner. Man talk about Rhodes legacy @dustinrhodes @CodyRhodes I know it can't happen, but imagine Cody wins the title with Dustin in his corner. Man talk about Rhodes legacy

Thomas Connolly @ThomasC97084632 @dustinrhodes Man I hope you can atleast be there when your brother wins the big one!!! @dustinrhodes Man I hope you can atleast be there when your brother wins the big one!!!

Saber12valt Pendragon @ValtSaber @dustinrhodes I hope you can be there for Cody at wrestlemaina cause it will be a great and special moment for you and him @dustinrhodes I hope you can be there for Cody at wrestlemaina cause it will be a great and special moment for you and him

Combo @yaboyCombo



I know what @dustinrhodes I hope that there’s some way Tony will allow you to be there for Mania.I know what @TonyKhan the businessman would do but I’m hoping that Tony Khan the wrestling fan will shine through. #FinishTheStory @dustinrhodes I hope that there’s some way Tony will allow you to be there for Mania. I know what @TonyKhan the businessman would do but I’m hoping that Tony Khan the wrestling fan will shine through. #FinishTheStory

JSO 🏳️‍🌈 @jr_jso @dustinrhodes Will you be in the crowd? would love to see you there! @dustinrhodes Will you be in the crowd? would love to see you there!

Fans of both promotions are thrilled to see the support between the Rhodes brothers, and it remains to be seen whether the AEW star will make an appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes made a reference to his brother on RAW

Cody Rhodes caused a stir among wrestling fans when he mentioned his brother, Dustin Rhodes, during a confrontation with Universal Champion Roman Reigns on an episode of RAW.

Cody's reference to his brother working elsewhere and his statement that he is the only Rhodes family member that The Tribal Chief will see at WrestleMania adds an intriguing layer to the confrontation.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Raw "Nobody needs to bring up my father one more time. My brother works elsewhere. The only person you are gonna see in this ring is ME!" #WWE Raw #WWE "Nobody needs to bring up my father one more time. My brother works elsewhere. The only person you are gonna see in this ring is ME!" #WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/9dHh0cyjiE

With Cody Rhodes challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania this weekend, the stakes are higher than ever, and the Rhodes family's legacy is on the line.

Do you think Dustin Rhodes will be in attendance to support his brother at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes